TB screening shows no evidence of transmission within two preschools in Toa Payoh and East Coast
None of the children tested positive, although one staff member - a household contact of an earlier case - has been clinically diagnosed with active TB disease.
SINGAPORE: One staff member who worked at MindChamps PreSchool at East Coast has tested positive for active tuberculosis, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Wednesday (Aug 20).
She is a household contact of an earlier case which prompted testing across two preschools, and the agency said early results showed no evidence of TB transmission within both childcare centres.
None of the children at MindChamps PreSchool at East Coast and MapleBear Toa Payoh have tested positive to date.
"The exposure is more likely to have occurred in the household," CDA said. "There is currently no evidence of spread within the preschools."
The staff member of MindChamps PreSchool at East Coast was clinically diagnosed with active TB on Aug 18, pending laboratory confirmation. She is currently asymptomatic, on medical leave and will be non-infectious after completing two weeks of treatment, said CDA.
As a precautionary measure, CDA has contacted the preschool to identify staff and students with close and prolonged contact with the individual to offer TB screening.
SCREENING FOR 115 PEOPLE
Screening was conducted across the two preschools after a teacher who worked at both places was diagnosed with TB in July.
Among the 115 people who were tested, 93 were screened onsite, 21 have scheduled appointments at the National TB Screening Centre (NTBSC), while one person was screened at a private laboratory.
Among the 93 individuals screened onsite, 80 people – or 86 per cent – tested negative for the disease.
Eight people, comprising six children and two staff members, had indeterminate results.
“This means that the results are inconclusive, and the likelihood of TB infection cannot be determined,” CDA said. “This is not uncommon in young children as their immune responses are less mature.”
The four people with indeterminate results from MindChamps PreSchool at East Coast will undergo a repeat test between Aug 19 and 27 at NTBSC.
The other four people, who are from MapleBear Toa Payoh, will do a repeat test during the second round of screening at the preschool, which is scheduled on Sep 15, 10 weeks after the last date of exposure. This is to pick up any latent infections that may not be detectable in the earlier screening.
Another four staff members who were screened onsite tested positive on their blood test. This most likely means that they have latent tuberculosis infection since they have no symptoms, CDA said.
Those with latent tuberculosis cannot spread the disease to others.
As a precaution, the staff members have been referred to the NTBSC for further evaluation to rule out active tuberculosis disease.
"Once active TB disease is excluded, they will be offered preventive treatment to reduce the risk of developing active TB in the future," CDA said.
Staff and parents of children who were screened on Aug 13 and Aug 15 have been informed of their screening results, and follow-up appointments have been arranged at NTBSC as needed, the agency said.
"CDA continues to monitor the situation closely and is working closely with both preschools to address staff and parent concerns," it said.
"Parents and staff will continue to be updated through the preschools, and information sheets on TB, screening and treatment have been provided to them."