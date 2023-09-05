Half of Turf City’s tenants have moved out or made arrangements to do so by year-end

“We plan to stick it out here till the end of our term, which is around the 13th of December, pack up everything and then we open at our new premises not too far away from the beginning of January,” she said.



“We want to make sure that it's the least disruptive to our students and our parents. Also, the new premises came about just recently. We need to renovate first. So the timing worked out."



Turf City was leased out for lifestyle and recreational uses including retail, food and beverage, sports and recreation and childcare centres, among other purposes.

SOME STILL LOOKING FOR SITES TO MOVE TO

Meanwhile, for The Cage Sports Park, land space is a problem when looking for a new home.