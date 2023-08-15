Two arrested after slashing man on forehead; one attacker still at large

SINGAPORE: Two men aged 19 and 20 have been arrested and charged for their suspected involvement in a fight where the victim was purportedly slashed on his forehead.

The police on Monday (Aug 14) said they were alerted to the fight at Read Crescent Park in Clarke Quay at about 6.15am on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had an altercation with three men.

"During their dispute, a fight ensued between them where one of the assailants allegedly used a knife to attack the victim,” police said in a news release.

The three assailants fled after the fight and a knife believed to be used to attack the victim was recovered and seized as case exhibit.

The victim suffered a deep laceration on his forehead and was taken conscious to the hospital.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of police cameras, officers established the identities of two of the assailants - Steve Yap Kar Xun, 19, and Danesh Sheldrick Mohamad Salim, 20 - and arrested them later on Sunday.

One suspect is still at large and police are looking for the man shown in the image below to assist with investigations.