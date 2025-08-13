Two dead after fire breaks out in Bukit Merah flat

SINGAPORE: Two people died after a fire broke out in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Bukit Merah on Wednesday (Aug 13).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was called to the fire at Block 106 Jalan Bukit Merah at about 4pm.

When firefighters arrived, the living room and bedroom of a fourth-floor unit were on fire.

Two people were found unresponsive in the kitchen of the flat. According to the police, a 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were taken unconscious to Singapore General Hospital (SGH), where they died.

Two other people from neighbouring units were also taken to SGH. One of them felt unwell, and the other suffered smoke inhalation.

About 60 people from the affected block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

The fire was extinguished with a water jet, said SCDF, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police said they do not suspect foul play and that investigations are ongoing.