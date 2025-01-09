Logo
Singapore

Two dead after fire breaks out in Hougang flat
Singapore

Two dead after fire breaks out in Hougang flat

Two dead after fire breaks out in Hougang flat

Water jets are deployed during firefighting operations at Block 971, Hougang Street 91 on Jan 9, 2025. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

09 Jan 2025 06:07PM
SINGAPORE: Two people died after a fire broke out in a Hougang flat on Thursday (Jan 9), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

They were found in a bedroom as SCDF was fighting the fire and were pronounced dead at the scene.

SCDF said it dispatched firefighters to Block 971, Hougang Street 91 after it was alerted to the fire at about 12.40pm.

Two water jets were deployed at the foot of the block during the firefighting operation.

“The fire involved a unit on the third floor. Firefighters conducted forcible entry into the unit but encountered challenges entering due to excessive items within the unit,” said SCDF in a Facebook post at about 4.30pm.

“During the firefighting operation, firefighters found two persons inside a bedroom. Both persons were pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.”

Firefighters conduct firefighting operations inside a flat at Block 971, Hougang Street 91 on Jan 9, 2025. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

About 30 people were evacuated from the affected block by police and SCDF officers as a precautionary measure.

SCDF added that the firefighting operation was still ongoing.

Source: CNA/ec(kg)

