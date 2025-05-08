Two people arrested in Sengkang for assault and suspected drug offences

SINGAPORE: Two people have been arrested after a video was posted online showing a man being beaten up, the police said on Wednesday (May 7).
The police were alerted to the video on social media on Tuesday at about 1.20pm.
In the video, one man is shown handing another man a plastic bag with "unknown content", the police said. The man then hands the bag over to a person filming the transaction.
After the transaction is completed, the man assaults the other, punching him repeatedly in the head and leaving him with a bloodied face.
Officers from the Central Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) worked with the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and the Singapore Prison Service to identify the victim and the suspects.
Police and CNB officers conducted a raid in Sengkang West Way and arrested a 31-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention and suspected drug consumption.
The man was also arrested for possession of weapons. Two machetes, one axe, a baseball bat, three mobile phones, cash amounting to more than S$3,000 (US$2,320), 14 e-vaporisers and more than 450 of its components were also seized.
Further investigations are ongoing.
"The police and CNB have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law," said the Singapore Police Force.
"We will not hesitate to act against those who do so and will deal with them severely in accordance with the law."
It reminded the public that it is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components.
A person convicted of the offence may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both, for a first offence.
The maximum penalties are doubled for a second or subsequent offence.
All prohibited tobacco items will also be seized and confiscated, said the police.