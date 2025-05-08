Two people arrested in Sengkang for assault and suspected drug offences

SINGAPORE: Two people have been arrested after a video was posted online showing a man being beaten up, the police said on Wednesday (May 7).

The police were alerted to the video on social media on Tuesday at about 1.20pm.

In the video, one man is shown handing another man a plastic bag with "unknown content", the police said. The man then hands the bag over to a person filming the transaction.

After the transaction is completed, the man assaults the other, punching him repeatedly in the head and leaving him with a bloodied face.

Officers from the Central Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) worked with the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and the Singapore Prison Service to identify the victim and the suspects.