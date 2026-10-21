Singapore and the UAE to launch economic partnership negotiations to further trade, investment links

SINGAPORE: Singapore and the United Arab Emirates intend to launch negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Wednesday (Oct 21).

The agreement will deepen economic integration, facilitate trade and investment flows, and create opportunities for businesses in both countries, the MFA said.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan during an official visit by Mr Wong to the Middle East, including a stop in Qatar.

Mr Wong met with Sheikh Mohamed in Abu Dhabi, where the two leaders reaffirmed the warm and longstanding relations between Singapore and the UAE.

They also witnessed the exchange of three Memorandums of Understanding in energy cooperation, water cooperation and disease vector control, and welcomed the establishment of a new joint energy task force between both countries.

The task force will be able to identify opportunities across the energy value chain, from trading to infrastructure and downstream activities. Both sides also welcomed ongoing cooperation in nuclear energy, involving the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC).

Mr Wong also met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan during his visit. Both leaders welcomed the strong economic and commercial ties between their countries and discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in areas of shared priorities.

"The UAE is Singapore’s largest trading partner in the Middle East. Our economic ties are strong, and we see good potential to deepen cooperation in areas such as AI, digitalisation, energy, defence and space," Mr Wong said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

To take the economic partnership further, discussions on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement are starting, he said.