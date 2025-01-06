Undertaker gets jail, fine and S$340,000 penalty for tax offences in fourth such case

TEE SIEW GIM OF HOCK HIN UNDERTAKER

Tee was the partner of Hock Hin Undertaker, which has been in business since 1965, according to the company's website.

He was also the sole proprietor of Eternal Bereavement Services and involved in another partnership, Century Paper Company.

According to IRAS, Hock Hin Undertaker was one of three funeral operators the agency raided in September 2019 during an operation that covered more than 10 locations islandwide.

Tee was found to have falsely declared his income in his tax returns for the years of assessment (YA) 2018 and 2019. Investigations showed he did this with wilful intent to evade taxes.

In April 2018, he reported a total income of S$146,673 when his income was actually S$374,646. This resulted in him being undercharged S$43,705.78 in taxes.

The next year, his reported income was S$162,862 while his actual income was S$443,177. He was undercharged by S$57,924.46.

Tee also failed to notify the comptroller of GST of his liability to register Hock Hin Undertaker. The firm was due to pay S$364,370.30 in GST.

Hock Hin Undertaker's revenue first exceeded S$1 million for four consecutive quarters on Mar 31, 2014. Tee was required to notify the comptroller of GST within 30 days, but did not do so.

Tee pleaded guilty to these three charges, while another 15 charges were considered in sentencing.

According to the other charges, Tee was undercharged a total of almost S$113,000 in taxes after falsely declaring his income from YA2014 to YA2017.

Tee also admitted to helping an individual named Tan Ah Kiew evade more than S$152,000 in taxes from YA2014 to YA2019.

He did this by instigating one Han Hock Chou of Han Secretarial & Management to make false entries in Tan's tax returns.

Tee helped another individual named Tee Siew Kheng evade more than S$22,000 in taxes in a similar manner from YA2015 to YA2019.

Defence lawyer Tan Jun Yin said her client had made good the full amount of taxes he owed to IRAS.

She asked for Tee's prison sentence to start on Feb 3 so that he could spend Chinese New Year with his family.

She also asked the court to allow Tee to pay his penalty of S$341,327.75 in instalments over one-and-a-half years, as he had less cash on hand after converting his business from a sole proprietorship to a private limited company.

District Judge Wong Li Tein granted both applications by the defence.