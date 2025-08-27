Supermarket pilot programme aimed at making it easier for shoppers to compare prices to start Sep 1

SINGAPORE: A unit pricing pilot programme is being launched next Monday (Sep 1) at selected major supermarkets in a move aimed at making it easier for consumers to compare the prices of certain groceries across different sizes and brands.

The programme was announced in a joint press release on Wednesday by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) and the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE).

The programme will be piloted for eight weeks at selected outlets run by supermarket operators NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Prime Supermarket, Cold Storage and Giant, they said in the release.

Under the pilot, participating outlets will display unit prices for selected grocery categories – including rice, meat, eggs, cooking oils, fruits and vegetables.

This will allow customers to see the cost per unit of measure, such as per kilogram or per litre, making it easier to compare value across different product sizes and brands.

"This initiative aims to enhance price transparency and help consumers make more informed purchasing decisions by enabling easier price comparisons across different product sizes and brands," said CCCS and CASE.

During the pilot period, shoppers at participating supermarkets may also be approached by a market survey firm engaged by CCCS to gather feedback on the usefulness of unit pricing and suggestions to refine the scheme to better meet consumer needs, the press release said.

“This pilot represents an important step towards the potential introduction of unit pricing in Singapore," said CCCS chief executive Alvin Koh.

"I hope shoppers will actively participate in the pilot programme and share feedback when approached."

He added that shoppers' suggestions and experiences will allow for the evaluation of how the initiative can work well for consumers in Singapore.