Supermarket pilot programme aimed at making it easier for shoppers to compare prices to start Sep 1
The unit pricing pilot programme, to last eight weeks, is intended to make it easier to compare the price per kilogram or litre of products of different sizes and brands.
SINGAPORE: A unit pricing pilot programme is being launched next Monday (Sep 1) at selected major supermarkets in a move aimed at making it easier for consumers to compare the prices of certain groceries across different sizes and brands.
The programme was announced in a joint press release on Wednesday by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) and the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE).
The programme will be piloted for eight weeks at selected outlets run by supermarket operators NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Prime Supermarket, Cold Storage and Giant, they said in the release.
Under the pilot, participating outlets will display unit prices for selected grocery categories – including rice, meat, eggs, cooking oils, fruits and vegetables.
This will allow customers to see the cost per unit of measure, such as per kilogram or per litre, making it easier to compare value across different product sizes and brands.
"This initiative aims to enhance price transparency and help consumers make more informed purchasing decisions by enabling easier price comparisons across different product sizes and brands," said CCCS and CASE.
During the pilot period, shoppers at participating supermarkets may also be approached by a market survey firm engaged by CCCS to gather feedback on the usefulness of unit pricing and suggestions to refine the scheme to better meet consumer needs, the press release said.
“This pilot represents an important step towards the potential introduction of unit pricing in Singapore," said CCCS chief executive Alvin Koh.
"I hope shoppers will actively participate in the pilot programme and share feedback when approached."
He added that shoppers' suggestions and experiences will allow for the evaluation of how the initiative can work well for consumers in Singapore.
CASE president Melvin Yong said that he has been advocating for unit pricing since 2022 to help consumers easily compare prices of everyday essentials across different packaging sizes.
"I am encouraged that the government is now piloting unit pricing at major supermarkets, which will enhance price transparency for consumers," he said.
"Countries like the United Kingdom and Australia have already reaped the benefits of this approach."
He added that CASE has been offering unit pricing for more than 6,000 items on its Price Kaki app since 2023 and has received positive feedback, with the app having more than 170,000 downloads as of March this year.
"I hope to see unit pricing adopted by all major retailers in Singapore," he said.
Earlier this year, Deputy Prime Minister and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said that he hopes that the "use of unit pricing will improve price transparency, help consumers make choices to stretch their dollar, and deter retailers from pricing gimmicks".
Mr Gan also announced that the government has convened a consumer protection review panel to review key consumer concerns in Singapore and consider what more can be done.
"As industry practices change, and as consumer habits, patterns and preferences shift, it is timely for us to undertake a more fundamental review of our consumer protection regime," he added.
The panel comprises academics, legal representatives and relevant industry leaders and is chaired by Mr Yong and former judicial commissioner Foo Tuat Yien.
"The panel will consult with key industry stakeholders, study international trends and best practices, and develop recommendations to drive consumer empowerment, raise industry standards, and strengthen regulatory levers where appropriate to our local context," Mr Gan said.