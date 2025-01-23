Updated Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available at some GP clinics until Apr 30

SINGAPORE: The updated JN.1 Novavax/Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine will be offered under the national vaccination programme at selected Healthier SG general practitioner (GP) clinics until Apr 30.

This comes after the Health Sciences Authority approved the use of the updated vaccine in Singapore for individuals aged 12 years and above, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release on Thursday (Jan 23).

People who want to get the updated Novavax vaccine will have to do so by Apr 30 as that is when the current batch expires. The JN.1 vaccine formulation will no longer be supplied by the manufacturer once current stocks expire.

Individuals can book an appointment for vaccination from Friday. Those getting the updated Novavax vaccine as an additional dose should do so around one year – and at least five months – from the last vaccine dose, said MOH.

After Apr 30, those who want to receive their COVID-19 vaccination can choose between the updated JN.1 Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or JN.1 Moderna/Spikevax vaccines, which continue to be free under the national vaccination programme.

The previous Novavax XBB1.5 COVID-19 jab was removed from the national vaccination programme on Jan 1, after stocks of the formulation in Singapore expired on Dec 31, 2024.

"COVID-19 vaccination continues to protect against severe disease," said MOH.

"We encourage everyone, especially those aged 60 years and above, medically vulnerable individuals or residents of age care facilities to remain updated with their vaccination based on the prevailing recommendations."

People who wish to take a COVID-19 vaccine jab can visit this website to find the nearest vaccination sites and the vaccine types offered.