Updated TraceTogether app to show vaccination and test statuses on check-in screen

SINGAPORE: An updated version of the TraceTogether app will feature an individual’s COVID-19 vaccination and test statuses on the main check-in screen, it was announced on Thursday (Nov 11).

This applies to those who are using version 2.11 and above, said GovTech, in an update on the TraceTogether website.

The change will mean that users do not have to return to the app’s home screen when asked for such information.

The updated version of the app will help with quicker entry into places with status checks, said GovTech in a post on Facebook.

When app users show that they have cleared vaccination and test status checks, an otter against a green background will show up on a green SafeEntry check-in screen.

For those who are not vaccinated and do not have a cleared test status, a white screen will appear instead. The white screen also applies to those who perform a group check-in.

The green and white passes only show when you do a QR or Favourites check-in, said GovTech.

As with previous versions of the app, check-ins done by tapping your app against the SafeEntry Gateway Box or SafeEntry Business App will not trigger the display of the passes.

“The green and white passes were designed to enable quick entry at places with vaccination or test status checks, and is available on the app versions 2.11 and above,” said GovTech.

“At places without vaccination or test status checks, users can enter regardless of their green or white pass.”

This latest change involves only check-in passes, and there is no differentiation in check-out passes.

