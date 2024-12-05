URA warns of scam involving letter to homeowners requesting tenant registration

SINGAPORE: The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has warned about a scam involving a letter sent to private homeowners requesting that their tenants register for tenancy.

The letter impersonating URA requires private homeowners to transfer a “validation fee” to a bank account in order to “register their tenants”, URA said in an advisory on Thursday (Dec 5).

The letter contains URA’s logo, physical and website addresses, and is signed off by an “Andrew Chia” claiming to be the “Head, Registration of Lease (Consumer)” of URA.

The letter is not from URA, the authority said, adding that URA does not require private homeowners to register their tenants.

“We also do not require validation fees to be paid,” URA said.

“In addition, there is no ‘Registration of Lease’ department nor staff named ‘Andrew Chia’ in URA.”

URA has lodged a police report on the matter, and advises the public to be vigilant against scams.