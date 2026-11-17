Singapore seeks to ensure 'trusted access' to AI infrastructure under US restrictions: Josephine Teo
The new rules require companies in Singapore and four other countries to apply for US export licences covering advanced computing chips.
SINGAPORE: The government will work to ensure legitimate businesses continue to have "trusted access" to critical artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure following new restrictions from the United States on advanced chips and servers, Mrs Josephine Teo said.
The Minister for Digital Development and Information was speaking at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World technology conference in the US on Monday (Nov 16), during a panel discussion with AI company Sierra's co-founder Clay Bavor and Associated Press' senior vice-president Julie Pace.
She added that the government has been engaging with affected businesses in Singapore to understand the impact on them, while also speaking to US counterparts about how the new measures will be implemented and how trusted access to AI infrastructure can be facilitated.
On Monday, the US announced tighter rules aimed at curbing China's access to advanced AI chips.
The rules also require companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil to apply for US export licences for advanced chips, with the five countries deemed to have a higher-than-normal risk of the chips being illegally diverted to China.
Mrs Teo said: "We will try our best to understand the impact of these new measures and help ensure that legitimate businesses continue to have trusted access to the critical infrastructure they need."
She added that Singapore takes the rule of law very seriously, saying the country safeguards the integrity of the business environment and does not condone those using their association with Singapore to violate other countries' laws.
"If they violate Singapore's laws, they can be very certain that we will actively investigate and hold them to account. This is the kind of environment that we want to uphold so that Singapore continues to be a favourable place for AI companies."
Mrs Teo noted that there are about 6,000 US companies in Singapore, and that AI companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Google DeepMind have recently announced new activities in Singapore.
She described this as "positive momentum" that Singapore would like to keep going.
US COOPERATION IN MEGASPEED PROBE
The new US restrictions were announced as Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed International remains under investigation over suspected false declarations regarding transactions involving computer servers.
During the discussion, Mrs Teo was asked about Singapore's difficulties in obtaining help from the US authorities in its investigation into the company.
Singapore started investigating Megaspeed independently in February 2025, and only around June 2025 realised that the US Bureau of Industry and Security also had an interest in the company because it wanted to conduct post-shipment verification checks with the company, she said.
"Subsequently, we sought assistance in relation to declarations made by Megaspeed about the movements of the servers that they were in the business of buying and selling.
"I don't want to speculate on behalf of the US Department of Justice or the FBI. Law enforcement agencies often have reasons why information may or may not be provided," she added.
In particular, the authorities in Singapore were seeking cooperation from US server maker Supermicro, which they believe was involved in the server transactions under investigation.
However, they received very little support and information from Supermicro and informed their US counterparts of the difficulty, Mrs Teo said.
She also said that she had met Mr Chris Landau, US Deputy Secretary of State, and that they agreed to maintain open lines of communication on the matter.
Investigations into Megaspeed are still ongoing, she added.
Earlier last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang had been issued a stern warning and barred from re-entering Singapore.
This followed a police assessment that she knowingly provided inaccurate information to downplay her role in the company during investigations.