SINGAPORE: The government will work to ensure legitimate businesses continue to have "trusted access" to critical artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure following new restrictions from the United States on advanced chips and servers, Mrs Josephine Teo said.

The Minister for Digital Development and Information was speaking at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World technology conference in the US on Monday (Nov 16), during a panel discussion with AI company Sierra's co-founder Clay Bavor and Associated Press' senior vice-president Julie Pace.

She added that the government has been engaging with affected businesses in Singapore to understand the impact on them, while also speaking to US counterparts about how the new measures will be implemented and how trusted access to AI infrastructure can be facilitated.

On Monday, the US announced tighter rules aimed at curbing China's access to advanced AI chips.

The rules also require companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil to apply for US export licences for advanced chips, with the five countries deemed to have a higher-than-normal risk of the chips being illegally diverted to China.

Mrs Teo said: "We will try our best to understand the impact of these new measures and help ensure that legitimate businesses continue to have trusted access to the critical infrastructure they need."

She added that Singapore takes the rule of law very seriously, saying the country safeguards the integrity of the business environment and does not condone those using their association with Singapore to violate other countries' laws.

"If they violate Singapore's laws, they can be very certain that we will actively investigate and hold them to account. This is the kind of environment that we want to uphold so that Singapore continues to be a favourable place for AI companies."