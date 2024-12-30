More than 950,000 Singaporean households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates in January

SINGAPORE: More than 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive U-Save and service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates in January 2025.

The rebates - disbursed in April, July, October, and January each year – are part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme to provide support for GST and cost-of-living expenses for lower- to middle-income households.

January’s rebates will be the fourth quarterly disbursement for the 2024 financial year, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Monday (Dec 30).

As announced at Budget 2024, additional U-Save will be provided to help Singaporean HDB households cope with increases in their utility bills.

In January, eligible households will receive up to S$285 (US$210) worth of U-Save, depending on their HDB flat type.

In total, eligible households will receive 2.5 times the amount of regular U-Save, or up to S$950, this financial year, said MOF.

“On average, this will cover about eight months of utility bills for those living in 1- and 2-room flats, and about 4 months of utility bills for those living in 3- and 4-room flats.”