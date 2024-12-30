More than 950,000 Singaporean households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates in January
Eligible households will receive up to S$285 worth of U-Save and one month of S&CC rebates, depending on their HDB flat type.
SINGAPORE: More than 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive U-Save and service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates in January 2025.
The rebates - disbursed in April, July, October, and January each year – are part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme to provide support for GST and cost-of-living expenses for lower- to middle-income households.
January’s rebates will be the fourth quarterly disbursement for the 2024 financial year, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Monday (Dec 30).
As announced at Budget 2024, additional U-Save will be provided to help Singaporean HDB households cope with increases in their utility bills.
In January, eligible households will receive up to S$285 (US$210) worth of U-Save, depending on their HDB flat type.
In total, eligible households will receive 2.5 times the amount of regular U-Save, or up to S$950, this financial year, said MOF.
“On average, this will cover about eight months of utility bills for those living in 1- and 2-room flats, and about 4 months of utility bills for those living in 3- and 4-room flats.”
S&CC REBATES
Eligible households will also receive up to one month of S&CC rebates, depending on their HDB flat type.
In total, eligible households will receive up to four months of S&CC rebates this financial year.
MOF's announcement comes as household electricity and gas tariffs are set to decrease for the January to March period due to lower energy and fuel costs.
Compared with the previous quarter, the electricity tariff will decrease by 3.4 per cent or 0.98 cent per kWh before Goods and Services Tax (GST), national grid operator SP Group said on Monday.
This translates to a decrease in the average monthly electricity bill for families living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) four-room flats by S$3.58 before GST.
The gas tariff before GST will also decrease by 0.25 cent per kWh, from 22.97 cents per kWh to 22.72 cents per kWh for the upcoming quarter due to lower fuel cost, said City Energy.
Eligible households do not need to take any action to benefit from the U-Save and S&CC rebates.
The U-Save rebates will be credited directly into households’ utilities accounts with SP Services, while the S&CC rebates will be credited directly into households’ S&CC accounts with their respective Town Councils.
Those with queries on U-Save rebates can contact SP Group at 6671 7117 or via their website.
More information on the GSTV scheme, including frequently asked questions, is available online.
Residents can check or enquire on their eligibility for S&CC rebates by logging into My HDBPage via HDB InfoWEB with their Singpass and following these steps: My Flat > Purchased Flat/Rental Flat > S&CC Rebate.
Residents with specific queries on their household’s S&CC payment or account status can contact their respective town councils.