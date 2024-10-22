S$321,000 worth of drugs, including 6kg of cannabis, seized in CNB operations
Four suspected drug offenders, aged between 24 and 36, were arrested.
SINGAPORE: Drugs with a street value of more than S$321,000 have been seized in two operations by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) over two days.
The large haul of drugs seized, including more than 6kg of cannabis, "could feed the addiction of about 1,310 drug abusers for a week", said CNB in a news release on Tuesday (Oct 22).
It added that four suspected drug offenders, aged between 24 and 36, were arrested.
About 531g of Ice, 126g of ketamine, 107g of cannabis, 100g of Ecstasy, 370 Erimin-5 tablets and 139g of cannabis-laced gummies were seized on Oct 18 after CNB officers intercepted a car at the junction of Bedok North Avenue 3 and Bedok North Road.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle, a 36-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman respectively, were arrested. Both are Singaporeans.
The next day, CNB officers arrested a 32-year-old Malaysian man in his residential unit in the vicinity of Fernvale Street, who had a small amount of ketamine on him.
CNB officers then arrested a 24-year-old Singaporean man on the ground floor of a residential block in the vicinity of Fernvale Link.
The man was then escorted to his unit in the same block, where a search uncovered about 6.2kg of cannabis, 472g of Ecstasy, 238g of Ice, 3,081 Erimin-5 tablets, 42 vaping devices containing cannabis and six packets of cannabis-laced gummies.
Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing, CNB said.
Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) 1973, it is an offence for a person to traffic or offer to traffic a controlled drug.
Any person found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of cannabis, may face the mandatory death penalty.