S$321,000 worth of drugs, including 6kg of cannabis, seized in CNB operations

SINGAPORE: Drugs with a street value of more than S$321,000 have been seized in two operations by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) over two days.

The large haul of drugs seized, including more than 6kg of cannabis, "could feed the addiction of about 1,310 drug abusers for a week", said CNB in a news release on Tuesday (Oct 22).

It added that four suspected drug offenders, aged between 24 and 36, were arrested.

About 531g of Ice, 126g of ketamine, 107g of cannabis, 100g of Ecstasy, 370 Erimin-5 tablets and 139g of cannabis-laced gummies were seized on Oct 18 after CNB officers intercepted a car at the junction of Bedok North Avenue 3 and Bedok North Road.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle, a 36-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman respectively, were arrested. Both are Singaporeans.