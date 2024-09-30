Verdun Road fatal fight: 3 men charged with rioting now accused of causing hurt with dangerous weapons

SINGAPORE: Three men accused of rioting in an early-morning fatal fight at Verdun Road near Farrer Park were given new charges on Monday (Sep 30) for causing hurt with dangerous weapons.

The fresh charges allege that chairs - classified as weapons of offence likely to cause death - were used to hit two victims at Kim San Leng Eating House and in a nearby back alley.

Kirrthik Roshan Prem Ananth, 22, received two charges of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, while 23-year-old Satish Jason Prabahas and Pradave Shashi Kumar, 20, were given a charge each under the same section.

The trio are part of a group of four men and two women aged between 20 and 24 who were charged after a 4am fight on Sep 22 which claimed the life of 25-year-old Dhinessh Vasie and injured two others - Mr Naviinjaay C Nathan and Mr K Vicknesh.