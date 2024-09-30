Verdun Road fatal fight: 3 men charged with rioting now accused of causing hurt with dangerous weapons
The fresh charges allege that chairs - classified as weapons of offence likely to cause death - were used to hit two victims at Kim San Leng Eating House and in a nearby back alley.
SINGAPORE: Three men accused of rioting in an early-morning fatal fight at Verdun Road near Farrer Park were given new charges on Monday (Sep 30) for causing hurt with dangerous weapons.
Kirrthik Roshan Prem Ananth, 22, received two charges of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, while 23-year-old Satish Jason Prabahas and Pradave Shashi Kumar, 20, were given a charge each under the same section.
The trio are part of a group of four men and two women aged between 20 and 24 who were charged after a 4am fight on Sep 22 which claimed the life of 25-year-old Dhinessh Vasie and injured two others - Mr Naviinjaay C Nathan and Mr K Vicknesh.
Only one person out of the group has been charged with murder - Muhammad Sajid Saleem. The 22-year-old man is accused of causing Mr Dhinessh's death.
The rest, including the two accused women Nur Diyana Harun Al Rasheed and Kasthuri Kallidas Marimuthu, face rioting charges.
According to the new charges tendered on Monday, Kirrthik used a chair to hit Mr Dhinessh between 4.04am and 4.08am, together with Pradave and Muhammad Sajid.
Kirrthik is also accused of striking 24-year-old Mr Naviinjaay with a chair at the back alley behind 45 Sam Leong Road, together with Muhammad Sajid and Satish Jason.
The new charges come after investigators took the four men back to the crime scene last Friday, escorting the men into alleys and Kim San Leng Eating House.
They were remanded again for investigations on Monday and will return to court on Oct 4.
Meanwhile, the two women were offered bail of S$30,000 each and their cases were pushed to Oct 28.
If convicted of rioting while armed with a deadly weapon, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.
If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon, a person can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments. Women, however, cannot be caned.
The penalty for murder under Section 300(a), which Muhammad Sajid currently faces, is death.