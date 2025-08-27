Man charged over hit-and-run incident that killed tow truck driver, 57

SINGAPORE: While wanted for outstanding charges of domestic violence, a man was last week allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident with a tow truck driver, who died from his injuries.

Muhammad Ashik Abdullah, 33, was charged in court on Wednesday (Aug 27) with dangerous driving causing death and other traffic offences over the incident that occurred along Lavender Street on Aug 20.

According to charge sheets and a police statement, Muhammad Ashik was driving a rental car along Lavender Street towards Balestier Road at about 10pm on Aug 20.

He allegedly failed to keep a proper control of his vehicle and veered from lane 1 to 3, colliding with the back of a tow truck that was going straight.

The impact flipped the truck and killed the driver, 57-year-old Chua Siong San.

Muhammad Ashik is accused of failing to stop after the accident, failing to render assistance and failing to make a police report within 24 hours.

He also faces charges for fleeing the scene with his vehicle, which he had been using without insurance coverage.

Muhammad Ashik was remanded for investigations.

He faces other charges that had been given to him earlier. These include slapping a woman in a Woodlands flat, switching off the power supply while the same woman was in the flat, throwing a photo frame from the eighth floor and failing to attend court in May 2025.

Muhammad Ashik had failed to attend a court mention for some of these charges, and was wanted by the authorities at the time of the alleged traffic incident.

The case was adjourned to Sep 3.

For dangerous driving causing death, he can be jailed for up to eight years and banned from driving.

For each charge of failing to stop after an accident, failing to report it and failing to render assistance, he can be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$3,000, or both.

In a statement, the traffic police reminded motorists to always abide by traffic laws to keep the roads safe for everyone.

Motorists in accidents must stop to help, and leaving an accident scene without helping is a criminal offence, said the police.