Watch: PM Lawrence Wong and French President Macron's joint press conference

SINGAPORE: French President Emmanuel Macron and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong held a joint press conference at Parliament House on Friday (May 30).

Mr Macron and Mr Wong are due to witness the exchange of several memorandums of understanding between Singapore and France that include cooperation in areas such as defence and security, legal matters, artificial intelligence and transport, among others.

The French president is in Singapore for a two-day state visit. He received a ceremonial welcome at Parliament House on Friday and called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who will also host a state banquet for Mr Macron and his wife.

