Wee Wai Lin takes over as head of Mediacorp's Chinese news, current affairs

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp veteran Wee Wai Lin has been appointed head and chief editor of the company's Chinese news and current affairs units, 8World reported on Wednesday (Feb 12).

Ms Wee, who has been with Mediacorp for 35 years, was formerly the chief editor of the Chinese current affairs unit. She takes over from Mr Chua Chim Kang, who has resigned and left the company, said 8World.

8World, a Chinese digital portal, is part of Mediacorp's network, which includes CNA.

"The Chinese news and current affairs team will further strengthen and expand its digital offerings, building on an already solid foundation," said Ms Wee. "We will also make greater contributions in promoting the Chinese language and local Chinese culture."

Ms Wee played a key role in transforming the current affairs unit from a traditional television production team to one with full digital and TV production capabilities, said 8World.

Under her leadership, the Chinese current affairs team launched the new digital series Frontline Connects. Programmes produced by the current affairs team have also won multiple international awards, including Tuesday Report, which picked up one gold and three silvers at the World Media Festival 2024 and one silver at the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards 2024.

Mr Chua cited health reasons for his resignation.

"Due to personal health reasons, I have decided to temporarily put my work aside and devote myself to the recovery process," he told 8World.

"This is not an easy decision, but I believe this is an important step to ensure a better future."



In an internal email, Mediacorp thanked Mr Chua for his contributions. He led the launch of 8World, a single destination for Chinese-language news, lifestyle and entertainment content.

During his tenure, he also spearheaded initiatives such as the Young Reporter News Challenge, which won silver at the INMA Global Media Awards 2023, and So Young, a platform providing content for students and educators.

He also oversaw innovations in youth-centric content through Project CAMP and led revamps that helped Mediacorp's CAPITAL 958 achieve record-breaking listenership. The station ranked among Singapore's top three radio stations for two consecutive years in 2023 and 2024.