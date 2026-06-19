Fire breaks out at Whampoa hawker centre, 100 people evacuated

SINGAPORE: Diners and hawkers were evacuated from Whampoa Makan Place on Friday (Jun 19) afternoon after a fire broke out at a stall.

Footage of the incident showed orange flames at a stall in the hawker centre, filling the area with thick grey smoke.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 90 Whampoa Drive, the address of Whampoa Makan Place, at about 4.10pm.

"The fire involved the kitchen exhaust ducting of a stall unit on the ground floor," SCDF said, adding that the fire was extinguished with two water jets and a hosereel.

The police and SCDF evacuated about 100 people as a precaution and no injuries were reported.