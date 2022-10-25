WhatsApp outage reported around the world

SINGAPORE: Popular messaging app WhatsApp stopped working for many people across the world on Tuesday (Oct 25), with users in Asia, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Europe affected.

The website Downdetector saw a surge in reports just before 3pm Singapore time, with many users commenting that they were unable to send and receive messages.

At around 3.50pm, Downdetector showed that more than 68,000 users had reported problems with the app in the UK. Problems were also reported by 19,000 people in Singapore and 15,000 people in South Africa, it said.

A spokesperson for WhatsApp's parent company Meta said: "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

As of 5pm, WhatApp appeared to be functioning normally, with reports on Downdetector tapering off.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

WhatsApp has become a critical means of communication for households and businesses. When the app had an hours-long outage last October, it hit trading of assets from cryptocurrencies to oil, before traders switched to alternative platforms such as Telegram.

The app's latest outage comes during the festive season in India - its biggest market by user count - when people use the platform even more than usual to send season's greetings.

"WhatsApp" trended on Twitter on Tuesday, with close to 500,000 tweets posted about the app as of 4pm.

"Don't recheck your internet connection ... WhatsApp is down right now," one user tweeted.