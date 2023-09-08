Logo
Singapore

White smoke engulfs MRT train after refrigerant gas leak from air-con system
White smoke engulfs MRT train after refrigerant gas leak from air-con system

The eastbound train was travelling from Raffles Place station to City Hall station when smoke started to appear.

08 Sep 2023 06:44AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2023 06:50AM)
SINGAPORE: Passengers were forced to disembark at City Hall station after white smoke engulfed an MRT train on Thursday (Sep 7) due to a refrigerant gas leak from the air-conditioning system.

At about 9.50pm, white smoke was seen coming from a train at the eastbound platform of the station. A passenger told CNA she saw smoke coming from the back of the train and spreading to other cabins.

All passengers got out at City Hall station and the train stopped for about five minutes before it left the station, said the passenger, who did not want to be named. She added that the next train arrived in about three to four minutes.

In response to CNA's queries, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said staff did not receive any reports of commuters who required medical attention. He added that the train service was running normally after the incident.

The train was a first-generation train that had been in use since 1987, said Mr Lam. It has been withdrawn from service.

“We apologise for affecting your journey,” said Mr Lam.

Source: CNA/ec(mi)

