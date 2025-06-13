Woman accused of causing husband's death gets new charge of obstructing justice for washing, hiding knife

SINGAPORE: A woman said to have caused the death of her husband during a scuffle in 2023 was handed a fresh charge of obstructing the course of justice on Friday (Jun 13).

Baniyah Shap, 52, is said to have intended to obstruct the course of justice by washing and hiding a silver foldable knife that was used in a fight which resulted in the death of 62-year-old Mohamed Ali Saaban.

She stands accused of causing Mr Mohamed Ali's death through a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, after allegedly giving him a puncture wound with a silver foldable knife during the scuffle. Both the accused and her husband are Singaporeans.

The alleged scuffle took place around 11.52pm on Dec 11, 2023, at the void deck of Block 631 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4.

Baniyah then allegedly washed and hid the knife in a unit in the same block after that.

Baniyah was charged shortly after the incident, and was also handed a count of possessing the silver foldable knife with an approximately 6.5cm blade at the time of the scuffle.

She was then remanded for psychiatric assessment after she was observed to behave erratically.

Apart from the charges arising from the death of her husband, Baniyah faces numerous others, which are related to her providing internet banking access information details to others to effect transactions without authorisation, and for deceiving banks into opening bank accounts under her name. Of her 15 charges, most of them are for the alleged offences involving banks.

Baniyah indicated that she intended to plead guilty, but court records did not state which charges she would be admitting to.

The prosecution will file its court documents by the end of June, with the mitigation plea from Baniyah to be filed later. According to a hearing list, Baniyah is represented by the Public Defender's Office.

Currently on remand, Baniyah is expected to plead guilty on Jul 4.

If convicted of obstructing the course of justice, an offender can be jailed up to seven years, or fined, or both.

If convicted of a negligent act causing death, an offender could be jailed up to two years, or fined, or both.

If convicted of carrying an offensive weapon without lawful purpose, she could be jailed for up to three years. Baniyah cannot be caned as she is a woman.