Woman charged with keeping 79 dogs in a landed home, exceeding limit of 3

SINGAPORE: A woman has been charged with keeping at least 79 dogs in a house, owning them without a licence and failing to microchip all the animals she had.

Julia Nicole Moss, a 50-year-old Singaporean, returned to court on Wednesday (Jul 23) for a further mention of her case.

She faces a total of 82 charges related to owning animals. Most of them are for not licensing miniature poodles.

She is accused of keeping at least 79 dogs at a landed property along Wak Hassan Drive on Aug 28, 2024, far exceeding the limit of three dogs for private premises.

On that same date, she allegedly failed to microchip all the animals she owned, which was a direction issued to her by the Director-General of Animal Health and Welfare on May 29, 2024.

On Jan 25 this year, she allegedly failed to inform the Director-General that she was going to remove the 79 dogs in her care from the premises.

The location stated in the charge was another house along Wak Hassan Drive.

Moss is also accused of failing to furnish the Director-General with the new address where the dogs could be found, which is a contravention of the Animals and Birds Act.

The case was adjourned for Moss to engage counsel. She will return to court in August.

For keeping more than three dogs at her premises, which was not a dog farm or pet shop, she could be fined up to S$5,000.

For failing to comply with the Director-General's directions to microchip her dogs, she could be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

For owning a dog without a licence, she could be fined up to S$5,000 per charge.

For failing to inform the Director-General before removing the dogs to a new place, she could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.