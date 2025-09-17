Woman linked to fake SAF bulk order scams charged in court

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old woman linked to a recent spate of fake bulk orders placed by scammers posing as Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel was charged in court on Wednesday (Sep 17).

Rajadi Rajasinghe Manamendra Patabadilage Vishwa Madavi was the first of three people arrested over this to be charged.

The Sri Lankan was handed one count under the Computer Misuse Act for abetting by conspiracy with an "unknown person" by disclosing her DBS bank account login password to the person for an illegal purpose.

She indicated that she would plead guilty.

The prosecutor said her bank account was "used in connection with online scams which involved bulk purchase of food".

Her bank account was "used to receive large amounts of funds", said the prosecutor.

The woman was remanded and appeared in court via video-link in a black shirt emblazoned with a blue cat.

She listened to proceedings via a Sinhalese interpreter and told the court she was in Singapore on a student pass. She said she would try to get a bailor but was unsure if she could get one.

In light of this, the court fixed a date for her to plead guilty on Oct 1. If convicted, she faces a jail term of up to seven years, a fine of up to S$50,000, or both.

According to a police statement, Rajadi was arrested along with a 31-year-old man and another male suspect, 16.