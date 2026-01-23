Woman, 74, charged with repeatedly feeding pigeons in Chai Chee

SINGAPORE: A 74-year-old woman was charged on Wednesday (Jan 21) with repeatedly feeding pigeons at a Housing Board block in Chai Chee.

Seer Jiao Tiong, a Singaporean, was given five counts of intentionally feeding wildlife without written approval from the director-general of wildlife management under the Wildlife Act.

According to charge sheets, Seer first fed pigeons at the kitchen ledge of a flat on the sixth floor at Block 2, Chai Chee Road, on Sep 1, 2024.

After this, she allegedly fed the birds three times in October 2024, at the turf area near the same block or along a road there.

The fifth incident allegedly occurred at the turf near Block 2, Chai Chee Road on Feb 20, 2025.

It is an offence to feed pigeons, which are considered wildlife under the Wildlife Act, in Singapore.

Seer indicated that she would plead guilty and a date was fixed for her to do so in March.

If convicted, she can be fined up to S$5,000 (US$3,900) per charge.

According to the Wildlife Act, repeat offenders who feed wildlife without approval can be fined up to S$10,000.

In May last year, a 70-year-old woman was fined S$1,200 for feeding birds near her flat in Toa Payoh.

Pigeons carry diseases such as Salmonella bacteria, which cause diarrhoea, fever and stomach pain. Their droppings can spread the ornithosis disease, which results in fever, headache, vomiting and muscle aches among other symptoms.