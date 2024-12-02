Woman found dead at Dover Road residential unit

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old woman was found dead at a residential unit along Dover Road on Monday (Dec 2).

The police said they received a call for assistance at about 5.10pm.

Upon their arrival, a 30-year-old woman was found lying motionless inside the unit.

She was subsequently pronounced dead by SCDF paramedics at the scene.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that a 34-year-old man, who is believed to be able to assist with investigations, had left Singapore prior to the call for assistance," police said.

The man and the woman are known to each other, the police added.



Police were unable to provide further details at this point on the nature of their investigations, which are ongoing.