Woman gets jail for lying about address to enrol daughter into popular primary school

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old woman was on Thursday (Nov 13) sentenced to jail for lying about her address so her daughter could be enrolled in a popular primary school.

The prosecution had sought a fine, but the judge found that a jail term was warranted due to the aggravating nature of this case, including her calculated deception and "selfish motives".

After hearing her sentence of one week's jail, the woman asked the judge to give her another chance, saying she could not go to jail and that her daughter needed her.

The woman cannot be named as the court imposed a gag order protecting the identity of her daughter, who is a minor. The gag order extends to the name of the school.

The woman had pleaded guilty in September to one charge each of giving false information to public servants and giving false information when reporting her change of address. A third charge was considered in sentencing.

THE CASE

The court heard that the woman lived mostly with her partner and her eight-year-old daughter at another address.

She owned a Housing and Development Board flat, which she had been leasing out for about two years from 2023 to tenants.

During the 2023 Primary 1 registration exercise, the woman enrolled her daughter at the school via priority admission based on the distance of their home to the school.

She used the address of the flat she was renting out, as it was within a 1km radius of the school.

A school administrator later alerted the vice-principal that the woman had sent an email about changing her address to her partner's address.

As the partner's address was outside the radius for priority admission, the school personnel informed the accused that they were allowed under Ministry of Education (MOE) rules to transfer the child to another school.

The woman then said she would remain at her flat, although she had not been staying there.

The school began investigating and sent staff members for house visits to the woman's declared address.

They found only the tenants at home, and the offender began repeatedly contacting the real estate agents representing the tenants to instruct the tenants to state that she and her daughter stayed at the flat.

She asked them to conceal the occupancy of the flat with measures like closing all the windows, and continued to lie to the school management about where she stayed.

In early October 2024, the woman was informed that her daughter would be transferred to another school. She met with the school's principal and vice-principal and said she would terminate the lease that the flat was under.

On at least five occasions between August 2024 and October 2024, the woman lied so that her daughter would continue to be enrolled at the school.

As part of her plan to maintain the appearance of living at the address, the woman misreported her change of address to a registration officer.

The woman was unrepresented as she said she could not afford a lawyer.

The prosecution had not objected to a S$10,000 fine, saying this case was "a rare instance in which prosecution was pursued at all".

In mitigation, the woman said the fine was too high as she was a single mother who needed to care for her two children.

She said she was not being reimbursed by her company insurance for her daughter's medical bills and said she could not go to jail.