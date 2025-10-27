Woman, 20, gets probation for making false rape report

SINGAPORE: A woman who made a false report that she had been raped because a man refused to pay her S$1,200 (US$935) after sex was sentenced to probation on Monday (Oct 27).

Claris Ling Min Rui, now 20, was ordered to undergo 12 months' supervised probation, during which she must remain indoors from 10pm to 6am unless the Probation Services Branch varies the conditions.

She also must perform 60 hours of community service. Her parents furnished a bond of S$5,000 to ensure her good behaviour during probation.

Ling pleaded guilty in September to two charges of giving false information to a public servant and causing alarm by threatening to report the victim to the police for rape.

Ling came to know the victim, a 43-year-old man, through the dating platform Sugarbook.

They agreed to meet for a date in March this year, with the man agreeing to pay her S$200 for "her time". After going to a bar, they had consensual sex in a hotel.

However, after Ling asked the man to pay her S$1,200, he refused. After being scolded by Ling, who was then 19, the man said he would pay her S$500.

Ling rejected this sum. She later threatened to call the police to report that he had raped her. After doing so, she sent him a text, saying: "You're f***ed."

During police investigations, Ling initially stood by her account but later admitted that she had lied about the rape because of the man's refusal to pay her the sum she sought.

For giving false information to a public servant, she could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

For using threatening words to cause alarm, she could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.