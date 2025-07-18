Woman admits being part of trio that cheated retiree of over S$44,000 to lift 'curse'

SINGAPORE: Three foreign women allegedly cheated a 77-year-old woman into handing over more than S$44,000 (US$34,200) in order to lift a "curse".

One of them, 56-year-old Li Yulian, pleaded guilty to her involvement on Friday (Jul 18).

The Chinese national, whose two accomplices remain at large, attended court from her place of remand.

The court heard that the victim, a Singaporean whose name was redacted from court documents, was walking along Jellicoe Road in the Lavender area at about 8am on Nov 16, 2019.

She was approached by Li's alleged accomplice, Liang Guilian, who asked about a 90-year-old doctor who worked in the area.

The victim said she did not know.

Li then came forward and said she knew about the doctor. She also said she knew that the victim had three sons and a daughter.

The victim was surprised that Li knew this. Li then gained her trust and convinced her that she was cursed.

Li told the victim that the doctor would help her remove the curse if she brought as much money as possible with her.

Li also told the victim that the doctor only saw patients in pairs and offered to accompany her.

Believing Li, the victim returned home to retrieve S$8,000 in cash, gold jewellery and a bank passbook.

She then went to a bank branch at Boon Keng MRT, where she withdrew another S$36,000.

The pair then took a taxi back to Jellicoe Road, where they met Liang and the third alleged swindler, Zhu Mianfang.

Zhu claimed to be the granddaughter of the doctor. She told the victim that the doctor had already removed her curse and instructed the victim to place the valuables into a brown recycling bag.

She took the bag with valuables and handed the victim another bag. She told the victim to open it only at midnight and not to tell anyone about the doctor helping her with her curse.

The victim handed over the following valuables to Zhu - S$44,000 in cash, three gold bracelets, two gold rings, two pairs of gold earrings, a Rolex watch and a beaded bracelet worth S$350.

Li was paid S$1,000 for her involvement.

The victim went home and told her children about the doctor lifting her "curse". Her daughter opened the bag and found only plastic bags and drinks inside.

The police found that the three cheats had left Singapore for Malaysia via Tuas Checkpoint, and a police gazette was issued against them.

Li returned to Singapore via Changi Airport in May 2025 and was arrested. She has been in custody since, while Liang and Zhu remain at large.

None of the victim's valuables have been recovered.

Li indicated that she wanted to make compensation.

The prosecution is seeking 18 to 22 months' jail, pointing to the substantial amount cheated, the vulnerable victim and evasion of detection for more than five years.

Li will return to court for mitigation and sentencing in September.