4.6kg of cannabis among drugs seized from motorcycle at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: An attempt to smuggle an assortment of drugs into Singapore was foiled by the authorities on Tuesday (Jan 14) after the contraband, including more than 4.6kg of cannabis, was detected at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The 4,648g of cannabis, 542g of Ice and 250 Erimin-5 tablets were found in an arriving Malaysia-registered motorcycle, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a joint news release on Thursday.

ICA officers were conducting further checks on the motorcycle ridden by a 21-year-old Malaysian man when they uncovered a black bundle from the front fairing of the vehicle.

The officers alerted their CNB counterparts who then conducted further checks.

The drugs, with an estimated street value of more than S$169,000 (US$123,500), were found concealed at various parts of the motorcycle.

"The drugs could potentially feed the addiction of about 970 abusers for a week," said ICA and CNB.

The man has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore’s security. ICA will continue to work with CNB to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs across our borders," said the authorities.

"ICA will also continue to conduct security checks at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contrabands across our borders."

Under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, those who import into or export from Singapore more than 500g of cannabis or 250g of methamphetamine may face the death penalty.