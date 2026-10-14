Worker, 38, dies after tree-felling accident in Katong

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old worker died after a tree toppled at its base while he was carrying out tree-felling work at a private residential property in Katong, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday (Oct 14).

The accident occurred at 3 Cranborne Road at about 2.3pm on Tuesday.

According to MOM, the man was carrying out tree-felling work when the tree toppled at its base, causing him to fall with it.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at about 2.35pm.

The worker was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he subsequently died, police said.

MOM identified his employer as Soh & Tan Enterprises. The ministry is investigating the accident and has instructed the company to stop all tree-felling activities involving tree climbing in the meantime.

"As a general safety measure, employers should ensure that a suitable assessment of the tree and work methods is conducted before tree-felling works commence, and that the work is carried out by trained workers in accordance with established safe work procedures," MOM said.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

CNA has contacted Soh & Tan Enterprises for more information.