Construction worker dies at HDB project site along McNair Road

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old Bangladeshi worker died at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) construction site along McNair Road in the Balestier area on Friday morning (Oct 11).

The incident happened at around 9.20am at the site where the McNair Heights Build-to-Order (BTO) project is being built.

The worker was struck by a precast concrete drain channel that was being lifted by an excavator, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

"He was pronounced dead at the scene by an attending paramedic," the ministry added.

The construction company and employer of the victim, Kay Lim Construction and Trading, has been ordered to stop all lifting of precast concrete drain channels at the worksite.

HDB said the precast component was being hoisted for installation at ground level when the accident occurred.

"HDB takes a very serious view of this incident," the agency said.

"Safety at our worksites is of utmost priority, and we are working with the building contractor to assist the authorities with their investigations on this matter."

Police said investigations are ongoing.

From Oct 14, the manpower ministry will step up enforcement efforts in high-risk sectors to ensure adherence to workplace safety rules.

"MOM’s enforcement efforts will include both larger construction projects and smaller-scale works involving Addition & Alteration and renovation works," it added.