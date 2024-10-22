Logo
Workers' Party chair Sylvia Lim to marry long-time partner Quah Kim Song in January
Ms Lim told CNA that they will tie the knot in church in the presence of family members.

Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Quah Kim Song (Photo: Instagram/Sylvia Lim)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
22 Oct 2024 05:04PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2024 05:10PM)
SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim will tie the knot with long-time partner Quah Kim Song in January next year.

In response to a query from CNA, Ms Lim said on Tuesday (Oct 22) that the ceremony "will take place in church, in the presence of family members".

Mr Quah is a widower, while Ms Lim has never been married. They have been together for nearly 12 years.

According to past media reports, the pair first met at a WP variety show in 2013.

Ms Lim, 59, has held the post of WP chair since 2003.

She was part of the first opposition team to win a Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in 2011 and has remained a member of parliament for Aljunied GRC since.

A former national footballer, Mr Quah, 72, was one of the biggest stars of his era and was instrumental in Singapore's 1977 Malaysia Cup triumph where he scored a brace.

He hails from a sporting family of 11 children, six of whom played for the Lions.

Source: CNA/mt(kg)

