Proposed law on workplace fairness tabled in parliament to protect workers from discrimination

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) introduced a Bill on workplace fairness in parliament on Tuesday (Nov 12) that will introduce more ways for workers to seek recourse when they face discrimination.

MOM said the law aims to entrench existing workplace norms and strengthen protection, and builds on progress made since the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices was introduced in 2007.

The legislation will be introduced through two Bills, with the second one to be tabled next year.

On Tuesday in parliament, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng tabled the first Bill, which set out the scope of what the workplace fairness law will cover and what employers are expected to comply with.

The second Bill will introduce the processes for individuals to make private claims, and will be an expansion of the existing Employment Claims Tribunals. Some of these details will take time to work through.

“We didn’t want to delay the first Bill to get all that (settled). We wanted to put the first Bill up … so that firms can start to make preparations,” an MOM spokesperson told reporters at a media briefing.

If both Bills are passed by lawmakers, the legislation is likely to take effect in 2026 or 2027, according to MOM.

The first Bill set out five areas that will be protected if the Bill is passed, namely:

Age Nationality Sex, marital status, pregnancy status, caregiving responsibilities Race, religion and language Disability and mental health conditions

These areas account for more than 95 per cent of discrimination complaints received by the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) and MOM.