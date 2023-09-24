Singapore army to carry out 'controlled disposal' of 100kg WWII bomb found at construction site

SINGAPORE: A 100kg World War II aerial bomb unearthed at a construction site in Singapore will be disposed of in-situ on Tuesday (Sep 26).

In a news release on Sunday, the police said it was informed the week before of the war relic's discovery during excavation works along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Having assessed that it would be unsafe to move the bomb, the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) explosive ordnance disposal team will carry out an "on-site controlled disposal" between 8am and 7pm on Tuesday.

During this period, the police will place a 200m cordon around the war relic.

Residents in The Linear, Hazel Park, Bukit 828, Block 154 Gangsa Road and Hazel Park Terrace properties; people in shophouses along Upper Bukit Timah Road; and staff and students from Greenridge Secondary School will have to vacate their buildings during the operation.

The secondary school will switch to home-based learning on that day, said the police, adding that drone activities will also be prohibited in the bomb disposal area.

From 11am to 7pm on Tuesday, stretches of the Bukit Panjang Flyover - between Woodlands Road and Petir Road - as well as Upper Bukit Timah Road - between Petir Road and Cashew Road - will be closed.