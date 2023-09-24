Singapore army to carry out 'controlled disposal' of 100kg WWII bomb found at construction site
A 200m cordon will be put in place and roads in the Bukit Timah vicinity closed while the war relic is dealt with on-site.
SINGAPORE: A 100kg World War II aerial bomb unearthed at a construction site in Singapore will be disposed of in-situ on Tuesday (Sep 26).
In a news release on Sunday, the police said it was informed the week before of the war relic's discovery during excavation works along Upper Bukit Timah Road.
Having assessed that it would be unsafe to move the bomb, the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) explosive ordnance disposal team will carry out an "on-site controlled disposal" between 8am and 7pm on Tuesday.
During this period, the police will place a 200m cordon around the war relic.
Residents in The Linear, Hazel Park, Bukit 828, Block 154 Gangsa Road and Hazel Park Terrace properties; people in shophouses along Upper Bukit Timah Road; and staff and students from Greenridge Secondary School will have to vacate their buildings during the operation.
The secondary school will switch to home-based learning on that day, said the police, adding that drone activities will also be prohibited in the bomb disposal area.
From 11am to 7pm on Tuesday, stretches of the Bukit Panjang Flyover - between Woodlands Road and Petir Road - as well as Upper Bukit Timah Road - between Petir Road and Cashew Road - will be closed.
Only police, SAF emergency and authorised vehicles will be given access to these roads; and Traffic Police officers will be on hand to help and redirect motorists.
"Loud sounds can be expected during the controlled disposal of the war relic. The public is advised not to be alarmed and to avoid the area," said the authorities.
"The public will be alerted when roads are re-opened and it is safe to resume normal activities in the area."
In 2021, a projectile believed to be a war relic was found at Lorong 12 Geylang. The year before that, a similar case was uncovered in the Thomson area, and the projectile was transported elsewhere for disposal.
In 2019, a 50kg aerial bomb was found in River Valley, also during excavation works at a construction site. It was similarly assessed to be unsafe to move and had to be disposed of on-site.