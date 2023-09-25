Close to 1,600 people will be affected by WWII bomb disposal operation at Upper Bukit Timah
The 100kg World War II aerial bomb was discovered at the construction site of the Myst condominium.
SINGAPORE: Hundreds of people living and working in parts of Upper Bukit Timah will have to vacate their buildings before bomb disposal experts deal with an unexploded World War II relic on Tuesday (Sep 26).
CNA understands that close to 1,600 residents and stakeholders will be affected by the bomb disposal operation.
The 100kg WWII aerial bomb was discovered last week at the construction site of the Myst condominium near Cashew MRT station.
Bomb disposal experts from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) had assessed that it was unsafe to move the war relic and would carry out an "on-site controlled disposal" between 8am and 7pm on Tuesday.
A 200m cordon will be in place around the area and people in the following places will have to vacate before the operation starts:
- The Linear
- Hazel Park
- Bukit 828
- Hazel Park Terrace
- Block 154 Gangsa Road
- Shophouses at 778 to 822 Upper Bukit Timah Road
- Greenridge Secondary School
Authorities held meetings with residents in the area on Sunday, informing them of the situation.
In a letter seen by CNA, residents were told to leave their homes before 8am on Tuesday and to stick a green strip of paper on their front door when they vacate. This green strip was provided by the police to allow authorities to account for residents in a building.
Residents were also advised to leave their windows open and secure loose items in their homes. "This is a precautionary measure as it is unlikely for any windows to shatter due to air pressure differences," the police stated in the letter.
A holding area will be set up at Senja-Cashew community club for affected residents.
Greenridge Secondary School will switch to home-based learning on Tuesday.
To facilitate the bomb disposal operation, Bukit Panjang Flyover (between Woodlands Road and Petir Road) and Upper Bukit Timah Road (between Petir Road and Cashew Road) will be closed to traffic from 11am to 7pm on Tuesday.
Traffic Police officers will be deployed to help redirect motorists.
One resident CNA spoke to said he was concerned about the structure of the building. "Vibration to (the) foundation can cause damages to property," he said.
Another resident said she would do her best to protect her property such as removing breakable items.
"There is no need for alarm. But it is important to comply fully with the detailed instructions that will be provided by the police," said Member of Parliament for the area Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, who is also Foreign Affairs Minister.
"The police will keep us informed of the progress of the operation and when residents can return home," he added in a Facebook post.
The police had said in its letter to residents that they expect the operation and accompanying safety checks to be completed by 7pm, and that it will alert residents when it is safe to return via a WhatsApp channel.
"Loud sounds can be expected during the controlled disposal of the war relic. The public is advised not to be alarmed and to avoid the area," the police added.
In 2019, a 50kg aerial bomb was found in River Valley, also during excavation works at a construction site. It was similarly assessed to be unsafe to move and had to be disposed of on-site.
A 100kg World War II aerial bomb unearthed at a construction site in Singapore will be disposed of in-situ on Tuesday (Sep 26). Lauren Ong with more.