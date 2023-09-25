Close to 1,600 people will be affected by WWII bomb disposal operation at Upper Bukit Timah

SINGAPORE: Hundreds of people living and working in parts of Upper Bukit Timah will have to vacate their buildings before bomb disposal experts deal with an unexploded World War II relic on Tuesday (Sep 26).

CNA understands that close to 1,600 residents and stakeholders will be affected by the bomb disposal operation.

The 100kg WWII aerial bomb was discovered last week at the construction site of the Myst condominium near Cashew MRT station.

Bomb disposal experts from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) had assessed that it was unsafe to move the war relic and would carry out an "on-site controlled disposal" between 8am and 7pm on Tuesday.

A 200m cordon will be in place around the area and people in the following places will have to vacate before the operation starts:

The Linear

Hazel Park

Bukit 828

Hazel Park Terrace

Block 154 Gangsa Road

Shophouses at 778 to 822 Upper Bukit Timah Road

Greenridge Secondary School

Authorities held meetings with residents in the area on Sunday, informing them of the situation.

In a letter seen by CNA, residents were told to leave their homes before 8am on Tuesday and to stick a green strip of paper on their front door when they vacate. This green strip was provided by the police to allow authorities to account for residents in a building.

Residents were also advised to leave their windows open and secure loose items in their homes. "This is a precautionary measure as it is unlikely for any windows to shatter due to air pressure differences," the police stated in the letter.

A holding area will be set up at Senja-Cashew community club for affected residents.

Greenridge Secondary School will switch to home-based learning on Tuesday.

To facilitate the bomb disposal operation, Bukit Panjang Flyover (between Woodlands Road and Petir Road) and Upper Bukit Timah Road (between Petir Road and Cashew Road) will be closed to traffic from 11am to 7pm on Tuesday.

Traffic Police officers will be deployed to help redirect motorists.