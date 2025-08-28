WP chief Pritam Singh rebuts ex-NMP Calvin Cheng's claim that party 'cynically' used Palestine issue to woo voters

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh has rebutted a claim by former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng that the WP strengthened its position on Palestine to appeal to voters during the 2025 General Election.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Aug 28), Mr Cheng said that WP "cynically" took a stronger stance on the issue of Palestine "just before the elections".

"They knew these issues upset certain communities, and that certain constituencies they were challenging had demographics which were more upset about the Palestine issue," Mr Cheng said.

The WP therefore "took the stand that Singapore should recognise Palestine even before any negotiated two-state solution is agreed to", he said, adding that the party also "fielded candidates that appealed to certain pro-Palestinian communities".

Mr Singh refuted the claim in a comment on Mr Cheng's Facebook post, saying: "I can understand why you would want to perpetuate this narrative given your political persuasions, even if the opinion is wrong in my view.

"Quite simply, the demographic numbers don't add up to secure 'victory', and thinking they would, from my perspective, is reckless."

He added that the speeches made by WP MPs during the parliamentary debate on the Israel-Hamas war and Singapore's stance on the creation of a Palestinian state in November 2023 should have made the party's position "predictable".

In a speech during the debate, WP MP Gerald Giam affirmed WP's support for the creation of a "viable Palestinian state, side by side in peace and security with Israel through a negotiated two-state solution".

He added that Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas "must be wielded within the bounds of international humanitarian law, ensuring that the sanctity of human life, particularly that of civilians and children, is upheld even in the midst of a war".