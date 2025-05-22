'All of that work has just vanished': Yale-NUS faculty criticise handling of library books

SINGAPORE: Faculty members at Yale-NUS College have expressed disappointment over the handling of library materials after 500 books were recycled due to what the National University of Singapore (NUS) described as an "operational lapse".

Two professors told CNA on Thursday (May 22) that they were not informed about any opportunity to claim the 9,000 excess books – duplicates or titles with low usage rates – that had been earmarked for disposal.

These made up about 20 per cent of the college's library collection, according to Associate Professor Natalie Pang, university librarian of NUS.

She said the removal was in line with standard library practices when books are not claimed by faculty or rehomed in other collections.

On Wednesday, photos and videos circulated online showing books being packed into rubbish bags and loaded onto a recycling truck. The images sparked an outcry among alumni, students and staff.

Around 8,500 books were eventually salvaged. The university apologised for the misstep, with Assoc Prof Pang attributing it to staff not being fully aware of students' interest in the books and the outreach to faculty not being extensive enough.

"MISUSE OF SCARCE RESOURCES"

Philosophy professor Andrew Bailey said he had not been informed about any opportunity to claim the books and found no documentation or communication offering faculty access to the materials.

"The issue here, for me, isn't that I didn't get a chance to pick up some free books as a faculty member, or that students missed out on that chance too.

"It is that books are precious, and that it is a misuse of scarce resources to shred them," said Prof Bailey, who has been with Yale-NUS since its inception in 2012 and will join the NUS philosophy department after the college's closure later this year.