Discoloured water at Yishun canal due to 'wash water contaminated with water-based ink': NEA

SINGAPORE: Discoloured water seen at a canal in Yishun has been attributed to "wash water contaminated with water-based ink", the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday (Aug 27).

It is investigating the matter and assessing the appropriate enforcement action to take, it added in response to queries from CNA.

Under the law, it is an offence to discharge pollutants into watercourses without written permission and a fine of up to S$20,000 may be imposed upon first conviction.

The discoloured water was seen along Yishun Close on two Saturdays, Aug 16 and 23.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Jackson Lam, Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC, showed photos of the canal with the water looking green.

Facebook user Yvonne Lim shared a photo in the comments, which showed the water to be blue.

NEA said that the colour of the water in the canal has since returned to normal and it is continuing to monitor the situation.