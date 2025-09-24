Woman dies in knife attack at Yishun block after dispute

SINGAPORE: A woman died in a knife attack on Wednesday (Sep 24) at a Yishun Housing and Development Board block.
CNA understands that a dispute led to the incident, and that a suspect has been arrested.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at Block 323 Yishun Central at about 7.25am.
Three people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.
When CNA arrived at the scene at about 11am, police cordon had been set up on the ground floor.
Police officers were seen along the corridor of the sixth floor.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness or on WhatsApp.