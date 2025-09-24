Woman dies in knife attack at Yishun block after dispute

SINGAPORE: A woman died in a knife attack on Wednesday (Sep 24) at a Yishun Housing and Development Board block.

CNA understands that a dispute led to the incident, and that a suspect has been arrested.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at Block 323 Yishun Central at about 7.25am.

Three people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.