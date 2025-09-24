Logo
Woman dies in knife attack at Yishun block after dispute
Police have arrested a suspect.

Woman dies in knife attack at Yishun block after dispute

A police cordon at Block 323 Yishun Central on Sep 24, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

24 Sep 2025 10:38AM (Updated: 24 Sep 2025 11:56AM)
SINGAPORE: A woman died in a knife attack on Wednesday (Sep 24) at a Yishun Housing and Development Board block.  

CNA understands that a dispute led to the incident, and that a suspect has been arrested.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at Block 323 Yishun Central at about 7.25am.

Three people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police officers on the 6th floor of Block 323 Yishun Central on Sep 24, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

When CNA arrived at the scene at about 11am, police cordon had been set up on the ground floor. 

Police officers were seen along the corridor of the sixth floor. 

 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: CNA/gs

