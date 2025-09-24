Man, 67, arrested for murder after woman stabbed in Yishun noise dispute

When CNA arrived at the scene at 10.40am, there were at least five police cars parked at the block.

The staircase at the lift landing had been cordoned off, with bloodstains just outside the lift.

Police officers were seen along the corridor of the sixth floor, and reporters were advised to stay away.

Ms Clara Koh, who lives on the seventh floor, told CNA that she was woken up around 7am by "really loud shouting".

She ran to the sixth floor with her father and saw her neighbour lying on the ground, bleeding from her stomach. According to Ms Koh, 28, the woman's husband tried to fend off another neighbour from the fifth floor who was wielding a kitchen knife and attempting to attack him.

The husband appeared to have been stabbed in the back. "He tried to protect his wife and he got grabbed," Ms Koh told CNA.

According to Ms Koh, the victims were both in their 30s, while the man who attacked them was in his 60s.

"I can't remember if she was conscious, but her husband was asking if someone could perform CPR and call the police," she said. "I ran back upstairs while my dad stayed there."