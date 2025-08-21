Zoom opens new 7,500 sq ft office in Singapore as part of Asia-Pacific expansion push

He noted that Zoom has more than 7,000 employees worldwide, and around half are located outside the US.

"(We have) a lot of plans to grow internationally, a lot of plans to grow APAC as a region, as one of our focus regions."

Mr Lucas Lu, Zoom's Asia head, said Singapore is an important market, and the number of employees was growing so the new office provides a better experience for them.

"While we had a facility, it was not to the same level. This is a proper Zoom office in that sense," he said, adding that the new office demonstrates the company's commitment to Singapore, which is a strategic location for Zoom to deepen collaboration.

Asked if the company is planning to hire more people in Singapore, Mr Lu said Zoom will build the team in Singapore in line with business needs and regional priorities.

The new facility also dedicates 2,000 sq ft to a Zoom Experience Hub for customers to come for personalised product demonstrations. The space is more than two times larger than the previous version at the co-working office and is more immersive.

"Essentially, the last one was one room. This is a very flexible space that we can customise and tailor, depending on what we're trying to do," he said.