10-man Rangers hold Bilbao to Europa League goalless draw

GLASGOW, Scotland :Rangers held Athletic Bilbao to a nail-biting goalless draw at home in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday, despite being reduced to 10 men early on.

Bilbao failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage after Rangers defender Robin Propper was sent off in the 13th minute for a foul on Inaki Williams.

The visitors, appearing in the last 16 of a major European competition for the first time since 2015-16, had a couple of clear-cut opportunities in the first half, with both Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet coming close.

However, goalkeeper Liam Kelly produced a series of fine saves to keep them at bay as the Scottish Premiership side defended strongly and even threatened when Cyriel Dessers fired wide from long range.

The game was delayed for seven minutes in the second half due to an injury to 18-year-old Bailey Rice, who was carried off on a stretcher after taking a knock on the head.

Bilbao, who finished second in the league phase, thought they had broken the deadlock when substitute Alex Berenguer scored in the 76th minute.

The winger, however, was flagged offside after a VAR review but a penalty was awarded as the ball had bounced off the hand of defender James Tavernier before the goal.

"The sending-off seemed pretty clear to me. I didn't see the penalty well though, but it seemed a bit strange. Yet at the last moment we lacked clarity and didn't manage to convert the spot kick," Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde said.

"The draw is not what we wanted considering they played with 10 men and we had chances," he added.

Goalkeeper Kelly again emerged as the hero with a crucial save from Berenguer to keep the result scoreless as Bilbao failed to score in a European game for the first time in their last 19 matches.

"That was a proper Rangers performance. That's the exact reaction I wanted. That's what I spoke about on Monday and the players tonight showed a performance full of heart, grit and determination," Rangers boss Barry Ferguson told TNT sports.

The return leg will be played next Thursday at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao and the winners will face either Lyon or Manchester United, who drew 2-2 in the first leg, for a place in the final in Bilbao.