2025 US Open: dates, schedule, seeds, how to watch on TV

The U.S. Open is a hardcourt Grand Slam organised by the United States Tennis Association. The tournament was first held in 1881 and originally known as the U.S. National Championships.

Here is what you need to know about the year's fourth and final major of the year:

WHEN IS THE 2025 U.S. OPEN HAPPENING?

* The 145th edition of the U.S. Open will run from August 24 to September 7.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

WHERE IS IT TAKING PLACE?

* The U.S. Open is held in Flushing Meadows, New York.

* The three main showcourts are the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium and Grandstand.

* Arthur Ashe Stadium (capacity: 23,771) is named after the only Black man to win singles titles at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Australian Open. He was also a prominent human rights activist.

* Louis Armstrong Stadium (capacity: 14,053) was named after jazz great Armstrong who lived a few blocks from the venue until he died in 1971. It was opened during the 2018 event to replace the 1978 stadium of the same name and has a retractable roof like the main showcourt.

* Grandstand (capacity: 8,125) was first used at the U.S. Open on August 29, 2016, the opening day of that year's tournament.

WHO IS PLAYING?

* The top-ranked players automatically enter the main draw, with 32 seeds announced prior to the draw, to ensure they do not meet in the early rounds. Seedings are based on world rankings determined by the points players collect on the tour.

* Italian Jannik Sinner, who won his fourth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July, is the men's world number one. He is chasing back-to-back U.S. Open titles.

* Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, a three-times major winner, is the top-ranked women's player and the defending champion.

* Novak Djokovic will resume his quest for a record-extending 25th men's Grand Slam singles title, while Spanish world number two and 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz chases a sixth major crown.

* Organisers also hand out wildcards to local hopes and notable players who have dropped down the rankings.

* A new format in the mixed doubles is being introduced this year, with the event featuring many big-name singles players as it will be taking place over two days in the week before the main competition starts. Former singles champions Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu are among those who have teamed up.

TOP RANKED PLAYERS

Men:

1 Jannik Sinner

2 Carlos Alcaraz

3 Alexander Zverev

4 Taylor Fritz

5 Jack Draper

6 Ben Shelton

7 Novak Djokovic

8 Alex de Minaur

9 Holger Rune

10 Lorenzo Musetti

Women:

1 Aryna Sabalenka

2 Coco Gauff

3 Iga Swiatek

4 Jessica Pegula

5 Mirra Andreeva

6 Madison Keys

7 Zheng Qinwen

8 Amanda Anisimova

9 Jasmine Paolini

10 Elena Rybakina

WHERE TO WATCH THE U.S. OPEN 2025 ON TV?

* Asia: CCTV, CJ ENM, Eclat SPOTV, JioStar, PCCW, Sportcast, TDM, WOWOW

* Africa: SuperSport, beIN Sports

* North America: ESPN, RDS, TSN

* South America: ESPN International, Globo (SporTV)

* Europe: Eurosport, Puls4, SRF/RSI, Sky Sports, Sportdeuschland, SuperTennis, Telefonica/Movistar

* Oceania: Digicel, Nine/Stan Sport

(Compiled by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)