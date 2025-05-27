'Never too old to do the things that you love': Despite vision loss, this 93-year-old bowler keeps going

SINGAPORE: On a Tuesday morning at a Bukit Batok bowling alley, the sound of clattering pins echoes off the walls.

At one end, a couple of youngsters celebrates strikes exuberantly. At the opposite, a group of older men are racking up the points in more stoic fashion.

And then there is Mr William Thong.

A familiar fixture - he bowls here multiple times a week - Mr Thong has his own locker, his own bowling shoes and a flask of teh-o to keep him going.

Mr Thong stands out from the other amateur bowlers.

His gait is slower and his technique guided more by feel than vision, but he is no less adept at picking up the odd strike or two.

Eyes locked on the target, Mr Thong sends an eight-pound ball swirling down the lane. This time, there are still a few stubborn pins left standing, but he keeps at it for the next hour or so.

After all, what keeps the 93-year-old going is not the score flashing on the electronic screen, but his love for the sport.

BOWLING WITH HALF AN EYE

In his younger days, Mr Thong was an all-rounder in sports, who ran cross-country and played basketball and football.

His foray into bowling only began in his early 20s, after joining an American firm.

"I wanted to please the president (of the company) that I could I also bowl. I joined him and he was happy," he recalled.

He eventually grew into the sport and competed at local amateur tournaments.

"I enjoy getting strikes, getting spares. Especially the speed (of the ball)," said Mr Thong.