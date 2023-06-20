Harsher penalties for ActiveSG accounts that use bots to book facilities

SINGAPORE: ActiveSG accounts found to have used bots to book sports facilities will face harsher penalties from Jul 1.

First-time offenders will have their accounts suspended for up to six months, while a second infringement will result in the termination of the account, ActiveSG chief Tan Hock Leong said in an email to members on Tuesday (Jun 20).

Currently, accounts that are found to have suspicious booking patterns are suspended for three months for first-time violations, and 12 months for repeat violations.

Since 2021, more than 200 ActiveSG accounts have been suspended for suspected use of bots to book sports facilities, and more than 600 bookings were cancelled due to "on-selling".

These figures were also given by Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo in a written parliamentary reply in March. She said the government is aware of the use of automated bots to secure slots on websites.

Some people have also resold slots for profit.

"Sport Singapore (SportSG) takes a very serious stance towards such activities; both of which are strictly not allowed under our ActiveSG Terms of Use," said Mr Tan on Tuesday.

The use of bots and on-selling "would deprive others of sporting opportunities while unfairly incurring additional costs at others’ expense", he added.

Regular checks on all bookings will be conducted and irregular booking patterns will be investigated, he said. Authorities also scan social media platforms to check for reselling activities involving ActiveSG facilities.