'Like losing your first love': Former Singapore footballer Adam Swandi on being forced to retire at 28

He wanted to inform his parents next but was afraid they could not handle it, so he sought the help of his siblings in breaking the news to them.

"I am the baby of the family, so I think that's why my brothers and my sister are always there to help guide me through these tough moments," said Adam, who is the youngest of four siblings.

He said it was especially difficult telling his parents the news because they first exposed him to the sport and then supported his growth and development over the years.

"I really owe my whole career to them," added Adam.

"Of course, I'm going through it, but in the end, I feel like I try to be as successful in life for the people I love most, and my parents are really the main ones, and they should be rewarded for all their efforts.

"It makes me a bit sad and disappointed to not be able to do that again for them on the field."

When he eventually told his parents the news, his father was calm and told him to explore other opportunities, but his mother was quite shocked and emotional.

"She went through a lot to get me to where I am today. She spent a lot of weekends when I was younger sending me for games and for training.

"So I think she definitely felt the most out of this situation, she definitely felt the most disappointed," said Adam.

In the end, she accepted it and his whole family is now happy that he is alive and healthy enough to go through life with his own young family, he said.

PLANS MOVING FORWARD

When he first learnt he had to stop playing, Adam said he was scrambling, wondering how to survive financially.

However, the Lion City Sailors have given him continued support, something he appreciates.

"The club has also been there to give me the support and the financial security, because they have promised me that they will continue my contract, so that's something that really takes the worry away from me," he said.

He added that when he had appointments with the cardiologist and other specialists, there was always someone with him – be it his trainer or other staff members – to ensure that he was also mentally well.

"Of course, in the end, I want to give back to the club as a player. But now when the doors are totally shut, I have to find other ways, and I'm thankful that the club has given me the possibility and the avenue to actually do something," said Adam.