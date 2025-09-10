Logo
Adidas to become official apparel partner of Audi F1 team
Adidas to become official apparel partner of Audi F1 team

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium - August 26, 2022 CEO of Formula One Group, Stefano Domenicali, FIA President Mohammed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, Markus Duesmann and Audi Chief Development Officer, Oliver Hoffmann unveil the new Audi F1 car as German manufacturer Audi announce they will join the Formula 1 World Championship from the 2026 season as a power unit supplier REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

10 Sep 2025 04:40PM (Updated: 10 Sep 2025 05:47PM)
German sportswear maker Adidas will become the apparel partner of the Audi Formula One team from next year in a multi-year partnership, Audi announced on Wednesday.

Swiss-based Sauber are becoming the factory Audi team in 2026, when Formula One starts a new engine era with major rule changes and an 11th team on the grid with the arrival of Cadillac.

"We are very proud to partner with the future Audi F1 team and support their debut into the highest level of competition for the sport," Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden said.

Audi and Adidas, who are also kit suppliers to the Mercedes Formula One team, will jointly release a product line featuring apparel, footwear, and accessories before the beginning of the 2026 season.

"Our partnership in Formula 1 goes far beyond the pursuit of innovation and peak performance: it combines the strengths and visions of two progressive brands," Gernot Doellner, chairman of the Volkswagen-owned Audi, said in a statement.

Sauber are eighth in the 10 team standings.

Source: Reuters
