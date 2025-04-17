'Adopted Scouser' Van Dijk extends Liverpool contract until 2027

Liverpool skipper Virgil Van Dijk has extended his contract, with the Dutch centre back signing to remain at Anfield until 2027, the Premier League club said on Thursday, ending a protracted saga that had dragged on for several months.

Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool in 2017 for a world record fee for a defender reported to be 75 million pounds ($99.29 million), has been the bedrock of a defence that has helped them win numerous trophies, including a first Premier League title.

"It's a proud feeling, it's a feeling of joy. It's just incredible," Van Dijk said in a statement.

"The journey I've had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I'm so happy."

Van Dijk's contract was set to expire in June and although formal discussions over an extension had begun earlier this season, they hit a roadblock.

The 33-year-old, who was handed the captain's armband in 2023 after the departure of Jordan Henderson, said last month he had "no idea" if he would be a Liverpool player next season.

But in Thursday's statement he said: "It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool.

"There wasn't any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I'm one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I'm really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling."

Van Dijk follows Egypt striker Mohamed Salah in signing an extension after the winger committed to the club until 2027, giving manager Arne Slot a huge boost and Liverpool can now turn their focus to bringing in reinforcements in the close season.

DEFENSIVE CORNERSTONE

Recruited when Juergen Klopp was in charge at Anfield, Van Dijk immediately established himself as the cornerstone of a back line that had been leaking goals to turn Liverpool into genuine title contenders in the following seasons.

While a colossus at one end of the pitch, he was also a threat at the other with 24 Premier League goals - more than any central defender since he made his top-flight debut with Southampton in 2015.

The towering centre back was named Premier League Player of the Season in his first full campaign with Liverpool in 2018-19 while the club also won the Champions League, giving him the UEFA Player of the Year gong.

However, the Dutchman narrowly missed out on the 2019 Ballon d'Or, finishing second to Lionel Messi.

Van Dijk then helped Liverpool win the Premier League in the 2019-20 season, their first league title in 30 years.

The runaway leaders are currently two wins from clinching a second Premier League title this season after his late winner against West Ham United on Sunday.

Slot's side stand 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with six games left.

($1 = 0.7553 pounds)